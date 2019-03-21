Crime

Santa Barbara sheriff's detectives make arrest in marijuana distribution investigation

Santa Barbara sheriff's detectives make arrest in drug distribution investigation. (Courtesy of Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Santa Maria man in connection to the illegal possession and distribution of marijuana for sales as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.

Sheriff's cannabis compliance and enforcement team along with the narcotics unit arrested 32-year-old Javier Covarrubias following a three-week-long investigation.

During the investigation, they executed search warrants in the residential areas of Del Sur and Riddering in Santa Maria. 

Authorities say they suspected illegal marijuana sales and distribution as well as money laundering throughout the Santa Barbara County.

Officials found several items indicative of marijuana sales to include cannabis products, packaging and a variety of consumables were seized, along with a butane honey oil (BHO) lab and resulting oil.

Two illegally obtained firearms were also seized, along with ammunition and other pertinent records. 

The case is still being actively investigated and no further information or details will be released at this time.

