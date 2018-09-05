SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Barbara police turn to the community for help identifying theft suspect

Theft occurred at Marris Collective Isla Boutique

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 07:35 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 07:35 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police released two security surveillance images of a woman they say stole a necklace from Marris Collective Isla Boutique.

The shop is located inside The Hotel Californian at 36 State Street. Police say the incident happened on July 14, 2018. They're hoping the public may be able to recognize the woman in the pictures.

The woman browsed several items before selecting a necklace and walking out of the store without paying, said Santa Barbara Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lowry at 805-897-2326 or email klowry@sbpd.com.

