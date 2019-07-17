Crime

Santa Barbara man who sexually assaulted family members sentenced to 92 years in prison

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara grandfather who was convicted of sexually assaulting three family members was sentenced to 92 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

Robert Charles Hawley, 84, was convicted of nine counts of child molestation and sexual assault back in March. 

Hawley sexually molested multiple victims including three family members. Three of his victim's testified against him in court. 

Hawley was initially arrested after a Good Samaritan called 911 after witnessing Hawley "inappropriately touching" a young girl inside a Santa Barbara supermarket. The witness provided a suspect description and license plate number which led to Hawley's arrest and the discovery of previous crimes.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley thanked the witnesses that helped bring Hawley to justice and victims who testified and helped secure a conviction.

"This is an example of a case where citizens were willing to come forward and report suspicious behavior to law enforcement, and the excellent investigation by members of the Santa Barbara Police Department resulting in a predator against women and children being held accountable for unthinkable crimes".

 

