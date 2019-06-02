Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigates recent string of burglaries

MGN

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Offices has started an investigation of a string of burglaries within the county this week.

Burglars broke into two homes and stole cash jewelry and other valuables.

One burglary involved the burglars entering the home through an unlocked sliding glass door. The resident was home during the incident and the burglars got away with thousands of dollars in jewelry.

The targeted residences are in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County in the Hope Ranch and the San Marcos Pass Road community areas.

Sheriff’s office reminds everyone of some important safety tips to keep you and your home safer from criminals: