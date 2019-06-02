Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigates recent string of burglaries
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Offices has started an investigation of a string of burglaries within the county this week.
Burglars broke into two homes and stole cash jewelry and other valuables.
One burglary involved the burglars entering the home through an unlocked sliding glass door. The resident was home during the incident and the burglars got away with thousands of dollars in jewelry.
The targeted residences are in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County in the Hope Ranch and the San Marcos Pass Road community areas.
Sheriff’s office reminds everyone of some important safety tips to keep you and your home safer from criminals:
- Make your home difficult to break into by locking all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
- Leave lights on when you go out. If you are going to be away for a length of time, connect some lamps to automatic timers and vary the times when they go on and off.
- Don't allow daily deliveries of mail, newspapers or flyers build up while you are away... Arrange with the Post Office to hold your mail, or arrange for a friend or neighbor to pick them up.
- Make sure your locks on the doors and windows are secure. If not, replace them with new locks.
- Get special locks for sliding glass doors because they tend to be more easily broken into than regular door.