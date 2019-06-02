Crime

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigates recent string of burglaries

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 03:13 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 03:13 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Offices has started an investigation of a string of burglaries within the county this week.

Burglars broke into two homes and stole cash jewelry and other valuables.

One burglary involved the burglars entering the home through an unlocked sliding glass door. The resident was home during the incident and the burglars got away with thousands of dollars in jewelry.

The targeted residences are in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County in the Hope Ranch and the San Marcos Pass Road community areas.

Sheriff’s office reminds everyone of some important safety tips to keep you and your home safer from criminals:

  • Make your home difficult to break into by locking all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed. 
  • Leave lights on when you go out. If you are going to be away for a length of time, connect some lamps to automatic timers and vary the times when they go on and off.
  • Don't allow daily deliveries of mail, newspapers or flyers build up while you are away... Arrange with the Post Office to hold your mail, or arrange for a friend or neighbor to pick them up.
  • Make sure your locks on the doors and windows are secure. If not, replace them with new locks. 
  • Get special locks for sliding glass doors because they tend to be more easily broken into than regular door. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players