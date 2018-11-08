SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Santa Barbara County discusses human-trafficking

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 11:36 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 11:36 PM PST

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - According to the FBI, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego are three of the nation's thirteen High-Intensity Child Exploitation areas.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office says that Santa Barbara County is a natural transit corridor for trafficking activities.

Members of the Human Trafficking Task Force say there's a large amount of referrals coming from Santa Maria and it's a bigger problem than you think, happening as we speak in our communities.

Close to 250 people attended an educational event in Santa Maria Wednesday to raise awareness.

“Someone my daughter’s age is getting trafficked in my town, five blocks from my house, how is this even possible," said Edwin Weaver, when asked what he's seen in the community when discussing human trafficking. 

Weaver remembers how sobering it was when he was personally affected by human trafficking four years ago.

“First case we came across was a young woman who actually went to school with my daughter and all the sudden she disappeared for weeks on end, and she had been trafficked, and all of us were very afraid that she would end up dead," said Weaver. 

The Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley Executive Director says that woman survived and is now giving back to the community and Weaver is also giving back, instrumental in bringing the Know More interactive drama from San Diego to Santa Maria.

“They’ve been doing it in the high schools, and when they do, they’re getting kids saying, hey that’s my friend doing that, my friend is behaving that way, my friend has that situation, and then the authorities are able to investigate and get that child away from the groomer or pimp," said Weaver.

Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services say since January, they’ve received 56 calls to their Child Abuse Hotline reporting at-risk children or victims of child sexual exploitation in the county. 

“At this time a lot of our youth they come to school, they have maybe an older boyfriend, or an older girlfriend who’s paying a lot of attention to them and their friends are like wow that’s so cool he’s buying you clothes, he gave you a phone," said Laurie Haro, Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services. 

Community agencies hope by educating our youth, they’ll be able to spot red flags and recognize the signs of human trafficking as it’s happening right here in Santa Maria.

"This is what our hope is, is that they’re going to respond with ew that’s gross, no you shouldn’t have a 30-year-old boyfriend or girlfriend, and no one should be buying you new cell phones or tablets," said Haro.

The Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services teamed up with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley to bring the educational program from Point Loma Nazarene University to our area.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

Best, worst cities for veterans to live
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for veterans to live

Colorized images from WWI
Press Association/AP via CNN

Colorized images from WWI

Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Celebrities who go by one name
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

Health mistakes smart people make
iStock/Peter-John Freeman

Health mistakes smart people make

On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

Notable recalls of 2018
Duncan Hines via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

10 big political upsets
Paul Courson/CNN

10 big political upsets