San Miguel man accused of robbing Grover Beach adult store

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Joseph Frank Hyde, 30, of San Miguel. (Grover Beach Police Department)

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A San Miguel man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he robbed a Grover Beach sex shop and tried to run over an employee with his motorcycle.

Joseph Hyde, 30, of San Miguel was arrested by Atascadero police at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say he stole merchandise from Diamond Adult World at 984 W. Grand Ave. in Grover Beach just after 8 p.m. The theft was upgraded to a robbery after he used force to get away from and employee and tried to run the employee over with his motorcycle.

No one was injured in that incident.

Police located Hyde fleeing the scene and attempted to pull him over. Grover Beach police say Hyde had fled from police on Highway 101 just over an hour before the robbery occurred. They chased Hyde until deciding to end the pursuit once it became a threat to public safety. Local law enforcement agencies were told to be on the lookout for Hyde.

He was located in the city of Atascadero later that night and arrested without incident.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and could face charges for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading police and various drug charges.

His bail was set at $60,000.