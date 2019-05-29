Crime

San Luis Obispo man accused of assaulting, pointing gun at escort

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 05:43 PM PDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:43 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a man who they say threatened and assaulted an escort who responded to an online ad on Saturday.

At around 6 a.m., officers responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Fairview Street for a report of a woman screaming for help. A caller told police dispatchers that a woman was screaming that someone was going to hurt her and male was pointing a gun at her inside the home.

Officers found the woman outside the home. She told police that she was responding to an online escort ad. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Leo Dejesus Neri, became angry after a disagreement and pulled out a handgun and threatened the victim after she decided to leave. She was able to get away unscathed and scream for help.

Police contacted Neri outside his home and he was arrested without incident. Detectives obtained a warrant and searched his home and found a handgun and other evidence. 

Neri was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a $100,000 bail. He is expected to face charges for assault with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, and making criminal threats.

