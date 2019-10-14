One dead, two wounded in Lompoc shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Police say one person is dead and two others are injured in a shooting Saturday night in an alley between North F and G Streets.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:25 p.m.at the 700 block of North F and G streets and found three gunshot victims lying in the alley.

The victims were taken to local hospitals where police say one of the victims died of his gunshot wounds.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Police say it is an ongoing homicide investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Lompoc Police at (805) 736-2341.

This is a developing story, check back later for more details.