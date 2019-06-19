Rare coins, handguns stolen from Orcutt coin shop

A rare coin shop in Orcutt was burglarized with collector coins and two handguns stolen. (Ed Zuchelli/KEYT)

A rare coin shop in Orcutt was burglarized with collector coins and two handguns stolen. (Ed Zuchelli/KEYT)

ORCUTT, Calif. - A rare coin shop in Orcutt was burglarized and the thieves made off with a number of collector coins and a pair of handguns.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Central Coast Coin on the 4800 block of Bradley Road Tuesday morning to investigate a burglary.

Deputies found the business had been broken into and a safe was raided. An undisclosed amount of silver coins, collector and rare coins, and two handguns were stolen from the safe.

Sheriff's officials say the burglary took place sometime between Sunday and Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's substation in Santa Maria at 805-934-6150. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171.