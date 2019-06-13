Crime

Rabobank in Solvang robbed, authorities looking for suspect

By:
  • Yizel Medrano

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 01:04 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 02:51 PM PDT

SOLVANG, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies are searching for a person who robbed a Solvang bank on Thursday. 

The robbery occurred at Rabobank on 1571 Mission Dr. at around noon.

According to sheriff's officials, a man slipped a note to a teller and demanded cash. The teller complied and the robber fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

He was last seen running on foot headed north on Fourth Street. Nearby Solvang Elementary School was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.

No weapon was seen during the robbery.

Search teams responded and an air unit searched from above while others scoured near the scene on the ground. He was not located.

He's described as a white man in his 30s, about 5-foot-8 with a thin to medium build. He has blue or green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with an image of an alien and writing on the sleeves, with white pants and a white hate with a black Under Armour logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171

 

