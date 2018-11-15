Crime

Potential noose found in Cal Poly SLO residence hall

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 09:02 PM PST

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A bathrobe tied in the shape of a noose was found in a room at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong says the "noose" was found in the laundry room at the Santa Lucia residence hall. It is unclear what the intention was or if it was intended to target anyone on campus.

"We take seriously, and it provides an opportunity to talk about two important issues: our campus climate, and student mental health," said Armstrong.

Armstrong says the university still has a lot of work to create a safe and welcoming environment for all members of the campus community. 

In a letter to the students, faculty, and staff of Cal Poly Armstrong stated:

I find it heartbreaking and unacceptable that any member of our campus lives in fear and pain - and yet that is the reality for some of our students, faculty and staff. I struggle to understand what kind of person intentionally hurts others or treats them in a way that forces them to live in fear. It is simply disgusting, ignorant and wrong. That kind of behavior is antithetic to our values and does not belong at Cal Poly.

Armstrong says the university still does not know who put the "noose" up or what the intention is.

Resources are available for anyone who needs mental health resources.

Students in Santa Lucia can contact their Coordinator of Student Development (CSD) Rachel Smith at rsmith81@calpoly or 805-756-5631. Additionally, counseling services are available for all students 24/7 at 805-756-2511.

