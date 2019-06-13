Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Ventura massage parlor

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Anthony Wearing, 29, of Ventura. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested a man in connection to a reported sexual assault that happened at a massage parlor in Ventura.

A woman reported the incident late Saturday telling police that she was assaulted after her 90-minute massage at Massage Envy at 103 South Mills Rd. in Ventura.

Major Crimes Detective investigated the incident and identified Ventura resident Anthony Wearing, 29, as the suspect.

Detectives contacted Wearing late afternoon Tuesday in a gym parking lot on Telegraph Avenue.

He was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and digital penetration, both felonies.

Wearing had only been an employee of Massage Envy for two weeks but has been a licensed massage therapist for the past two years.

Detectives are currently seeking any additional victims of Wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alyse Quiroz at 805-339-4413.