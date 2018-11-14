Crime

Police warn against 'charity' phone scams in wake of recent disasters

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 01:51 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 01:51 PM PST

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is warning against so-called charity phone scams in the wake of several disasters in Ventura County.

Police say scammers often play on the emotions of people, especially during major incidents. If you are asked to make a charitable donation, consider the following tips:

  • Donate to charities you know and trust.
  • Be alert for charities that seem to have sprung up overnight.
  • Do not give out personal or financial information including your credit card or bank account number unless you know the charity is reputable.
  • Never send cash by mail.
  • Be suspicious of random calls requesting a donation.
  • Be cautious about clicking on links in emails requesting a donation.
  • Check out a charity before you donate by contacting the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance at 703-276-0100 or at www.give.org.

 The community is also advised to be aware of additional phone scams that have impacted residents:

  • IRS Scam: The scammer says money is owed and must be paid immediately by phone.
  • Edison/Gas Scam: The scammer says money is owed and if not paid immediately the service will be turned off.
  • Jury Duty Scam: The scammer says money is owed for not showing up to jury duty and if not paid jail time will occur.
  • "Can You Hear Me" Scam: Scammers are calling victims hoping to get them to say the word "yes" during the conversation that's being recorded. The scammer will later use the recording of the victim saying yes to authorize unwanted charges on the victim's utility or credit card account.
  • Text Message Phishing Scam: Scammers are using a new texting scam and spoofing banks' phone numbers and sending text messages to customers. A spoofed phone number hides the actual number the text is coming from and displays a number from a trusted source, like your bank. The text claims that your debit card has been used to make a purchase and if you do not recognize the transaction, you need to call their fraud prevention helpline. A phone number is provided for you to call. Because the incoming text looks like it's from your bank, people are falling for this. If you do call the number provided in the text, the fraudster will answer the phone. They will then ask you to confirm your sensitive banking details. This would allow the scammer to steal money from your account.
  • Grandparent Scam: A scammer poses as a grandchild and claims to be in jail and in need of money for bail. These imposters claim they are in another state or out of the country and need money wired to help bail them out of jail.

 Report phone and computer scams to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357 or visit ftc/gov/complaint.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Marie Antoinette's jewelry goes on auction block
Getty Images

Marie Antoinette's jewelry goes on auction block

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

Celebrities' jobs before they were famous

On this day: November 14
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: November 14

Food you're tossing too early
iStock/JulNichols

Food you're tossing too early

'10 worst toys' for 2018
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

'10 worst toys' for 2018

Notable deaths of 2018
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2018

Best and worst foods for sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Best and worst foods for sleep

Guess the celebrity mustache
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Guess the celebrity mustache

On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stars attend 2018 People's Choice Awards

10 most popular pizza toppings
FreeImages.com/Michal Adamczyk

10 most popular pizza toppings

Can you guess celebrities' real names?
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Can you guess celebrities' real names?

On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

On this day: November 11
Mark Davis/Getty Images

On this day: November 11

On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies