Police searching for burglary suspect

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Police are searching for a man allegedly involved in multiple burglaries from retailers in Santa Barbara in late 2018 and in the recent months of 2019.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the pictured male suspect carries a cane in the surveillance, however is able to walk without assistance.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

If you have any information, please contact Detective A. Beltran at (805) 897-2327 / abeltran@sbpd.com, or call anonymously to (805) 897-2386.