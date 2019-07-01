Police say man who wrote threatening letters to minorities, arrested in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Police say Richard Orcutt sent several threatening letters to property managers and homeowners in the area stating he was going to shoot minorities moving into his neighborhood.

On June 30, 2019 at around 6:00 a.m. the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team and SLO County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail, served a search warrant at the home of 62-year-old Richard Orcutt.

An arrest warrant for Orcutt was also obtained by detectives.



Richard Orcutt was taken into custody and later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

During the search of his residence, detectives found and seized several handguns, rifles, shotguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

This is on ongoing investigation as detectives are continuing to investigate Orcutt's possible involvement in any additional crimes.

He was booked on the following charges with his bail being set at $500.000.00. He faces felony hate crime charges.



The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking anyone with additional information regarding Richard Orcutt to contact their Detective Bureau or Crime Stoppers.