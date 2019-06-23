Crime

Police looking for stabbing suspect in Ventura, victim stabbed in neck and torso areas

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing incident that happened in the Ventura River bottom Saturday.

Officials have not been able to determine a time that the stabbing may have happened. 

Officers responded to the 700 block of North Ventura Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing victim.

Ventura City Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) personnel also responded. Emergency crews found a 31-year-old man with non-life threatening stab wounds to his neck and torso. 

The victim was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center to get treatment. 

Officers determined that the victim possibly knows the suspect and that they were both in the river bottom when the stabbing happened. 

The victim fled to a nearby home for help after the stabbing and was taken to a nearby fire station.

The victim did not cooperate with the investigation, and investigators were unable to find a crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Ventura Police Department at 339-4488.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years

On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'

On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16