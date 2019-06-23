Police looking for stabbing suspect in Ventura, victim stabbed in neck and torso areas

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing incident that happened in the Ventura River bottom Saturday.

Officials have not been able to determine a time that the stabbing may have happened.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North Ventura Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing victim.

Ventura City Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) personnel also responded. Emergency crews found a 31-year-old man with non-life threatening stab wounds to his neck and torso.

The victim was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center to get treatment.

Officers determined that the victim possibly knows the suspect and that they were both in the river bottom when the stabbing happened.

The victim fled to a nearby home for help after the stabbing and was taken to a nearby fire station.

The victim did not cooperate with the investigation, and investigators were unable to find a crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Ventura Police Department at 339-4488.