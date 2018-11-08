SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Police joint operation busts alleged Santa Barbara drug dealer

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 04:58 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 04:58 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Police busted a suspected drug dealer and two narcotic violators in a joint operation on Wednesday in the morning.

A joint operation with Santa Barbara Police Detectives, SWAT Team, and Santa Barbara Sheriff's personnel executed several search warrants at numerous locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta for 43-year old Thomas Edward Dominguez.

Dominguez was detained leaving his residence on 2800 block of State Street. Detectives found heroin meant for sale, scales, and a large sum of cash in his residence.

Search Warrants were also issued on the 300 block of E. Micheltorena Street, 3700 block of Brent Street, and the 100 block of Valdez Avenue in Goleta.

Police also arrested Keith Brown and Jonathan Sutton at the E. Micheltorena location for misdemeanor narcotic violations.

Dominguez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for possession of heroin for sale. 

Brown and Sutton were released with citations from the Police Station.

