Police investigating three armed robberies at Oxnard businesses within one hour

Happened from 8:30-9:30 Wednesday night

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 12:08 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 11:49 AM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - Police are investigating three armed robberies at Oxnard businesses that all happened within a span of an hour Wednesday night.

According to police, the first armed robbery was reported at 8:34 p.m. at First Bard Market on East Bard Road.

About half an hour later at around 9 p.m. the 7-Eleven at West Wooley Road and South C Street was robbed.

The third armed robbery happened at 9:29 p.m. at the Spudnuts on East Channel Islands Boulevard.

All the stores were robbed with a suspect armed with a gun.

Robbery detectives are trying to determine whether the three armed robberies are related.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 20 to 30 years old. He has a medium build and stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall.

