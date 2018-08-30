Police investigating three armed robberies at Oxnard businesses within one hour

Copyright © 2016 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Photo: MGN)

OXNARD, Calif. - Police are investigating three armed robberies at Oxnard businesses that all happened within a span of an hour Wednesday night.

According to police, the first armed robbery was reported at 8:34 p.m. at First Bard Market on East Bard Road.

About half an hour later at around 9 p.m. the 7-Eleven at West Wooley Road and South C Street was robbed.

The third armed robbery happened at 9:29 p.m. at the Spudnuts on East Channel Islands Boulevard.

All the stores were robbed with a suspect armed with a gun.

Robbery detectives are trying to determine whether the three armed robberies are related.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 20 to 30 years old. He has a medium build and stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall.