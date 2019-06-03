Crime

Police investigate homicide in Santa Barbara, victim sustained multiple stab wounds

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 10:39 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 06:00 PM PDT

Santa Barbara police responded to a report of an assault during the early morning Saturday hours.

The call came in at around 1:15 a.m. and officers immediately responded to the 1300 block of Cacique off of Salinas.

They found an unconscious 29-year-old Hispanic man at the scene of the crime and began emergency aid efforts before the fire department arrived as well as AMR. 

The man was taken to Cottage Hospital where he died of his injuries which were multiple stab wounds, according to police. 

This incident is currently under investigation by detectives. 

The Santa Barbara Police Department urges anyone with information about this case to call police at 805-882-8900. Callers can remain anonymous. 

