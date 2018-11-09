SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Police investigating bank robbery on Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 12:39 PM PST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 03:22 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the Montecito Bank and Trust on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara.

The suspect was described as a white male adult about 6-feet tall, long hair with a ponytail, wearing an old man face mask and a gray jacket with khaki pants, according to Emergency Traffic Radio.

The suspect was last seen heading towards Coast Village Circle. Police say the suspect may be possibly armed with a gun.

No further details were immediately known. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


