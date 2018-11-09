Police investigating bank robbery on Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the Montecito Bank and Trust on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara.
The suspect was described as a white male adult about 6-feet tall, long hair with a ponytail, wearing an old man face mask and a gray jacket with khaki pants, according to Emergency Traffic Radio.
The suspect was last seen heading towards Coast Village Circle. Police say the suspect may be possibly armed with a gun.
No further details were immediately known.