Police investigating afternoon stabbing in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of the 2800 block of Spring Street.

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputy patrolling the area near where the crime occurred was flagged down at about 2 p.m. by a witness who reported a fight had just occurred.

Paso Robles police officers were dispatched to the area and learned two men had been involved in a fight with one of them stabbing the other.

The victim and suspect have not been identified by authorities but said a 56-year-old suspect stabbed a 25-year-old victim during the argument. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect suffered minor injuries in the fight and was taken to the hospital as well, police said.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident and no other suspects are wanted in this case.

