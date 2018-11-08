Police investigate Election Day Domino's Pizza robbery in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Authorities are searching for two unknown black men involved in a robbery at a Lompoc Domino's Pizza.

Police say the suspects entered the Domino's Pizza on the 700 block of North H Street and assaulted a victim, causing cuts to the face, around 9:59 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim is reported to be ok at this time and is being provided medical care for their injuries.

The suspects ran south from the crime scene and then east and were last seen in the area of the 300 block of East Airport Ave. Police say they were wearing all black at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or has video is encouraged to contact the Investigations section at Lompoc Police.