SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Police investigate drive-by shooting in Santa Maria

Unknown suspects drove away

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 12:20 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 12:20 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police are investigating a late-night drive-by shooting in Santa Maria. No one in the house was shot, but one person sustained minor injuries. The unknown suspects are still at-large.

Santa Maria Police received reports of neighbors hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Depot St. and Orchard Ave around 10:44 p.m on Friday. Officers found numerous shell casings in the street and discovered a house with multiple gun strikes on it. An unoccupied vehicle parked in front of that house was also struck multiple times. 

One adult inside the home was struck with glass and sustained minor injuries, but none of the five people inside the home were shot. 

The unknown suspects fled the scene before police could arrive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Police at 805-928-3781.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

Stand Up to Cancer 2018
2018 Getty Images

Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Celebrity grandparents
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrity grandparents

Celebrity mugshots
Franklin Co Sheriff via CNN

Celebrity mugshots

World's Top 10 tourist destinations
Frederic T Stevens/Getty Images

World's Top 10 tourist destinations

Notable recalls of 2018
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities who died too young
Jean-Luc via Wikimedia Commons

Celebrities who died too young

On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

Notable deaths of 2018
Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BMI

Notable deaths of 2018

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Who could have authored anonymous NYT op-ed?

On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now and then: '60s and '70s rockers

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

NFL's highest-paid players for 2018

10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

Stars who served time behind bars

Stars who served time behind bars