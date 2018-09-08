Police investigate drive-by shooting in Santa Maria

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police are investigating a late-night drive-by shooting in Santa Maria. No one in the house was shot, but one person sustained minor injuries. The unknown suspects are still at-large.

Santa Maria Police received reports of neighbors hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Depot St. and Orchard Ave around 10:44 p.m on Friday. Officers found numerous shell casings in the street and discovered a house with multiple gun strikes on it. An unoccupied vehicle parked in front of that house was also struck multiple times.

One adult inside the home was struck with glass and sustained minor injuries, but none of the five people inside the home were shot.

The unknown suspects fled the scene before police could arrive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Police at 805-928-3781.