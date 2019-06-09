Crime

Police investigate after man gets shot in Santa Paula

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 01:40 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 01:40 PM PDT

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - A man was shot during early Sunday morning hours in Santa Paula.

Santa Paula police received reports of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m.

The second phone call they received reported that a man had been shot in the 200 block of North 8th Street. 

Officers found a male adult victim when they arrived. He was treated on scene by Ventura County Fire and American Medical Relief (AMR) personnel.

The victim received a gunshot wound to his upper right leg and was then taken to Ventura County Medical Center and is said to be in stable condition. 

Witnesses described two male subjects dressed in dark clothing fleeing the area at the time of the
shooting.

This incident is under investigation by the Santa Paula Detectives Unit.

Santa Paula police urge anyone with information to contacted Detective Dan McCarthy at 805-525-4474 extension 282 or by email at  Dmccarthy@spcity.org.

