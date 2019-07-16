Police in Santa Barbara searching for hit-and-run driver

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Police in Santa Barbara are seeking the public's help to identify a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13. A bicyclist was traveling southbound on Castillo Street approaching Yananoli Street when they were struck at the intersection by a teal or green BMW sedan. The bicyclist was thrown onto the hood of the car and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the sedan then failed to stop to render aid and identify himself as required by California law.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

The bicyclist described the driver as a darker-skinned male. Investigators believe the BMW is a 5-Series 4-door sedan for the generation of vehicles spanning 1995-2003, police said.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

Courtesy: Santa Barbara Police Department

Please contact Traffic Investigator Carl Kamin at 805-897-2376 if you have any information.