Crime

Police identify man killed in Santa Barbara stabbing

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 01:43 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:30 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department identified the man who was killed in a stabbing over the weekend.

Alberto Suarez Torres, 29, of Santa Barbara was stabbed at around 1:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of Cacique Street off of Salinas Street.

Officers found Torres unconscious at the scene and he was transported to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

A makeshift shrine was set up on the Cacique Street pedestrian bridge by friends of Torres. Neighbors described him as helpful and kind. 

"He always had a smile on his face and something nice to say, you know," said Deborah Chavez. "He was just so helpful, you know, there wasn't anything he wouldn't do to help a lady, anyways."

Chavez said Torres often helped her carry groceries home from the local market, especially when they were heavy or it was raining.

Another woman down the street was out front pruning her roses, mourning the loss of her neighbor.

"I hoped to see him pass by in the morning but, not anymore," said Lupita. "And yeah, it's sad."

Lupita said the last time she saw Torres, he was skateboarding past her home, smiling and singing a song.

"Cheered up the neighborhood, I'm really going to miss him," Chavez said.

In the meantime, friends and neighbors are remembering Torres at his best: a happy guy with a big smile, a love of guitar and a loyalty to his community.

Police are still investigating and working to identify the person who fatally stabbed Torres.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 805-882-8900. Callers can remain anonymous.  

