Police arrest peeping and prowling suspect after foot chase in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Police arrested a man suspected of peeping and prowling in Ventura early Sunday morning.

Ventura Police Department officers responded to the 9900 block of Scottsdale Street after a call of a prowler seen in the backyard of a victim's residence.

The victim was woken up by a motion activated flood lamp and saw a man wearing a beanie peeping into their sliding door and immediately called 911.

Patrol officers quickly arrived and saw the suspect identified as Carl Valdez, 51, of Ventura, climb over the fence of the victim's back yard.

One officer tried to approach Valdez but the suspect fled. The officer began to chase the suspect and was joined by a K9 officer.

Valdez eventually surrenders peacefully and is taken into custody. He was booked at Ventura County Jail for prowling, peeping and resisting arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to call the Ventura Police Watch Commander at 805-339-4416.