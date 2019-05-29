Police arrest man linked to at least 10 burglaries in Santa Barbara

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Brian Christopher Schotz , 44, of Santa Barbara. (Santa Barbara Police Department)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a man who they believe is responsible for at least ten recent burglaries at retail locations throughout Santa Barbara.

Last week, police arrested Brian Christopher Schotz, 44, of Santa Barbara. Schotz had just been released from prison in late April for a string of commercial burglaries that took place in January of 2018, with businesses affected by the Thomas Fire particularly targeted. He was on active post release communit supervision.

Police say they had established a pattern of criminal activity that indicated Schotz was possibly responsible for a string of commercial burglaries since his April release. Police were on the lookout for Schotz following multiple reports of burglaries on the morning of May 22.

Officers responded to an alarm at a business on the 300 block of West Carrillo Street and found the storefront had been burglarized. Police officials also say they found evidence linking Schotz to the scene.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the burglar. A second alarm call came in at around 4:30 a.m. at a business on the first block of Anacapa Street. Again officers searched for the culprit but were unable to locate anyone.

While officers were in the Anacapa area, a business owner on the 200 block of South Milpas Street called police and said he was watching his business be burglarized on a live camera feed.The business owner gave police a description of the burglar and a layout of the business.

Officers arrived on scene and located Schotz inside the business. They were able to take him into custody without incident.

Schotz could face charges for as many as 10 commercial burglaries in the city since being released from prison. He's currently being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

