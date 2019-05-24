Pismo Beach police arrest Santa Maria man suspected of home burglary

MGN

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Pismo Beach police arrested a suspect after a home was burglarized during the early morning hours on Wednesday,

The side door on a garage was kicked in at around 2:15 a.m. and multiple items from inside the home, including cash and a cell phone, were stolen.

Officers contacted a suspicious person nearby before the burglary had been discovered or reported, so the subject was identified and released.

After the homeowner reported the burglary, officers were able to find evidence as well as surveillance footage from the surrounding area.

Authorities contacted the same suspicious person, identified as Joseph Kling, 42, in his vehicle in the 400 block of N. East Avenue in Santa Maria at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

With the help of the Santa Maria Police Department, the suspect was found to be in possession of the stolen items from the burglary.

Kling was placed under arrest for burglary and possession of stolen property. He was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Pismo Beach police urge anyone with information about this investigation to contact the department's detectives bureau at 805-773-2208.