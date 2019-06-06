Paso Robles man found guilty of sexually abusing minor

Juan Antonio Esquivel , 31, of Paso Robles. (San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office)

Juan Antonio Esquivel , 31, of Paso Robles. (San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A Paso Robles man was found guilty of two felony child sex abuse crimes on Thursday.

Juan Antonio Esquivel, 31, was convicted by a jury in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court of committing a lewd act on a child and sexual penetration by a foreign object. Both incidents happened against a child under the age of 14.

The sexual abuse occurred in December 2016.

The jury, comprised of San Luis Obispo County residents, found Esquivel guilty after a half-day of deliberation following a two-week trial.

"Cases of sexual abuse of children are some of the most complex, sensitive, and tragic cases handled by our office. We admire the courage of this young victim in coming forward to report the abuse," said District Attorney Dan Dow in a press release.

Esquivel is set to be sentenced on July 2. He faces a maximum sentence of 8 years in state prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender.