Oxnard woman arrested in kidnapping and robbery case

Victim forced to give up bank account information

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 12:05 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 12:05 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard woman is behind bars after police said she participated in a kidnapping that forced the victim to withdraw money from his bank accounts.

The incident happened on June 3, 2018, at about 2 a.m. Police were called out to the 2000 block of N. Oxnard Boulevard on a carjacking that had just occurred. Officers located the victim who told them he was robbed of his personal belongings and his car.

According to police, the victim picked up 21-year-old Jade Rubio and her friend to give them a ride, but Rubio took the victim to an undisclosed located where a male suspect was waiting with a gun after the victim agreed to let Rubio drive.

There, the victim was pulled out of the car and robbed of his personal belongings at gunpoint before he was forced back into the car at gunpoint, authorities say. The suspects then demanded the victim give them his PIN numbers to his Debit/Credit cars and drove the victim around the city withdrawing money from his accounts.

Rubio was arrested on Sept. 2, 2018, in the area of E. First Street in the City of Oxnard and booked on Kidnapping for Robbery charges. More arrests are to follow, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7796, or the violent crimes hotline at 805-982-7070.

