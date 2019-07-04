Oxnard police search for teenage shooter
Shooter struck car in 2500 Block of El Dorado Ave.
OXNARD, Calif. - Police are searching for a teenage shooter in Oxnard.
According to the Oxnard Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of El Dorado Avenue at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting. Officers made contact with the victim and found one bullet strike in the victim's vehicle.
The shooter is described as a Hispanic male in his teens, police said.
No other information is available. The investigation is ongoing. Call the Oxnard Police Department if you have any information.