Oxnard police arrest man after reported shooting, standoff

Samuel Sapiens, 21. (Oxnard Police Department)

Samuel Sapiens, 21. (Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police officers arrested a man following a standoff related to a shooting Thursday.

Police responded to the 1400 block of South Victoria Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired in the area.

Officers began knocking on the front door of an apartment in an attempt to investigate where the shots were coming from when a 21-year-old resident, later identified as Samuel Sapiens, began firing out his apartment window.

The shots fired struck and shattered the front window of an Oxnard Police unit parked at the scene.

(Oxnard Police Department)

(Oxnard Police Department)

Officers were told that the suspect had access to an assault rifle as they were setting up a perimeter.

Police were eventually able to arrest the 21-year-old man in connection to the incident.

Further investigation revealed that Sapiens had fired several rounds before officers arrived at the scene which struck an apartment complex across the street on Leeward Avenue, hitting the outside and inside walls.

An 18-year-old girl was home at the time and was unharmed.

Both the Oxnard Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responded and the Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNT).

CNT contacted Sapiens by telephone during the standoff.

The negotiators spoke with Sapiens for approximately 45 minutes and were able to convince him to surrender peacefully.

There were no injuries during this incident.

Officers recovered multiple firearms from the apartment unit.

The firearms were registered to the brother of Samuel Sapiens.

Samuel Sapiens was booked and could face charges related to assaults on a police officer with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.