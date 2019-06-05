Oxnard police make arrest in hit-and-run homicide

Juan Gallegos, 26. (Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the city's sixth homicide this year.

On May 23, 31-year-old Michael Holley was run down by a vehicle in the alley of the 2000 block of Marpiosa Street.

The driver fled the area and Holley was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

At the time of the incident, witnesses reported that the driver of a white pickup truck intentionally hit Holley.

Police began investigating the incident as a homicide and asked the public for help in locating the driver.

Detectives interviewed numerous people which led police to a man believed to be the driver that killed Holley. He was identified as 26-year old Juan Gallegos.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Gallegos at the Ventura County Jail. Gallegos was already in custody due to a parole violation. His bail is currently set at $500,000.

Gallegos' vehicle has been located and impounded.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Oxnard Police Detective Jose Velazquez 805-385-7760.