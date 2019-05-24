Oxnard police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 2000 block Mariposa Street in Oxnard.

Emergency personnel found a 31-year-old Hispanic male victim lying in the alley. He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a light-colored, late model pick-up similar to a Dodge (pictured below).

Suspect vehicle similar to light-colored Dodge pickup

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.