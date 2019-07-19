Oxnard police arrest two 21-year-old's for drug and firearm possession violations

Alejandro Portillo, 21 years old, Oxnard resident

Alejandro Portillo, 21 years old, Oxnard resident

OXNARD, Calif. - On July 18th, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Guava Street. A woman was seen brandishing a BB gun and discharging it in the alley accompanied by a man.

A witness stated they left the area in a dark SUV. Officers arrived in the area and located a car matching the description in the area and lead them to 21-year-old Alejandro Portillo and 21-year-old Elena Leal, both Oxnard residents.

Records revealed that Portillo and Leal were on probation and had valid search terms. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a .22 caliber rifle and narcotic smoking devices. Officers searched both Leal and Portillo and found that they were in possession of methamphetamine.

The .22 caliber rifle that was located in the vehicle had been modified and cut down to under 26” which is a Felony “Short Barreled Rifle”.



This is a photo of the rifle, Portillo was arrested for drug and firearms possession violations.

Leal was arrested for drug possession.