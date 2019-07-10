Oxnard police arrest suspected LA gang member

Andy Martinez, 22, of Oxnard. (Oxnard Police Department)

OXNARD, Calif. - Police say a Los Angeles-area gang member is in custody following a traffic stop in Oxnard.

It happened on the 2100 block of East Channel Islands Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers from the Special Enforcement Unit, or gang unit, stopped the driver of a dark colored Honda Accord near the intersection of Channel Islands Boulevard and Olds Road.

Police say the driver was identified as Andy Martinez, 22, of Oxnard. Officers say he was the only person in the car and was found to be involved in a Los Angeles street gang.

Police say Martinez did not have a valid driver's license. They also found an unregistered semi-automatic 9 millimeter handgun under the driver's seat.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of numerous firearms violations, including possessing a gun after a prior felony conviction.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office website, Martinez is due in court Thursday. Bail is set at $250,000.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.