Crime

Oxnard police arrest suspected LA gang member

By:

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 01:13 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 01:13 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - Police say a Los Angeles-area gang member is in custody following a traffic stop in Oxnard.

It happened on the 2100 block of East Channel Islands Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers from the Special Enforcement Unit, or gang unit, stopped the driver of a dark colored Honda Accord near the intersection of Channel Islands Boulevard and Olds Road.

Police say the driver was identified as Andy Martinez, 22, of Oxnard. Officers say he was the only person in the car and was found to be involved in a Los Angeles street gang.

Police say Martinez did not have a valid driver's license. They also found an unregistered semi-automatic 9 millimeter handgun under the driver's seat.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of numerous firearms violations, including possessing a gun after a prior felony conviction.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office website, Martinez is due in court Thursday. Bail is set at $250,000.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas

Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies

Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

Top 10 dance films of all time
Buena Vista Pictures

Top 10 dance films of all time

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth