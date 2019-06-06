Crime

Oxnard police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run, now considered city's 7th homicide

Same area as city's sixth homicide



Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:45 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:45 AM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of an Oxnard man.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, 35-year-old Pedro Guzman Gutierrez of Oxnard was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for the murder of 30-year-old Ricardo Torres Rojas that occurred on May 11.

Guzman was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on murder charges with bail set at $500,000.

From the start of the investigation, detectives sought to determine if the cause of Rojas’ death was the result of a traffic collision or an intentional act.

Major Crimes investigators interviewed numerous people who provided valuable information, canvassed the neighborhood and located video of the incident.

Based on the evidence gathered, investigators were able to confirm that Gutierrez struck Rojas with his vehicle, dragging him under the vehicle for over one block before becoming dislodged on Bluebell Street.

Because Gutierrez used his vehicle as a weapon to kill Rojas, his death is now considered Oxnard’s seventh homicide of 2019, the Oxnard Police Department said in a statement.

Another fatal hit-and-run crash happened in the same alleyway in Oxnard on May 23 that resulted in the death of Michael Holley. Police arrested Juan Gallegos on Tuesday for that crime.

Police say that incident is considered the city's sixth homicide. Police have not said the two crimes are connected.

