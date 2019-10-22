Oxnard police arrest girlfriend in stabbing death of 49-year-old man

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department arrested a woman in connection to the stabbing death of a 49-year-old man.

On Monday night, Ricardo Silva was found lying on the ground on the 200 block of Eliza Court in Oxnard, bleeding from a stab wound to the shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery, but died from his injuries.

Investigators worked through the night to identify a suspect in the killing. After conducting multiple interviews and collecting evidence, detectives identified 46-year-old Alvina Rodriguez as the suspect.

Police say Rodriguez and Silva were dating, but Rodriguez stabbed Silva during an argument.

Rodriguez was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Ventura County Jail on a $50,000 bail where she awaits possible charges for voluntary manslaughter.

Anyone with additional information about this incident or other crimes in the city should contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.