Oxnard police arrest gang member in possession of concealed weapon

Jesus Armenta, 18, is a documented criminal gang member in the City of Oxnard (Oxnard Police Department).

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested a documented gang member Monday afternoon in Oxnard.

Officers from the Special Enforcement Unity were in the area of the 2800 block of Rose Avenue due to a report of gang activity.

Officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a silver Hyundai at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Channel Islands Boulevard.

Jesus Armenta, 18, was one of the occupants inside the vehicle and is a documented street gang member in Oxnard. He is currently on probation and is prohibited from carrying any firearms and/or ammunition.

Officers searched the Hyundai and found a concealed loaded semi-automatic 9 millimeter handgun in the vehicle. The gun was also found to be stolen.

Armenta was arrested and charged with numerous firearms violations.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.