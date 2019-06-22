Crime

Oxnard man struck by car in May dies

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 06:24 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:39 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department announced Friday that a man has died after suffering serious injuries during a hit-and-run incident in late May. 

It happened on May 27 at the intersection of Hueneme Road and Saviers Road just before 5:30 p.m.

Emergency responders transported a 42-year-old victim to the Ventura County Medical Center.

The victim was walking in a crosswalk across Saviers Road at the Hueneme Road intersection when he was hit by a gray Ford Taurus was driving westbound on Hueneme Road.

According to a witness, a white pickup truck that was eastbound on Hueneme Road had turned left into the path of the gray Ford.

Both cars swerved to avoid hitting each other but the gray Ford hit the pedestrian. 

The driver of the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. 

The Oxnard Police Department encourages anyone who may have recorded or taken pictures of any part of the incident upload it to investigators directly at this link.

Anyone else who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Senior Officer Paul Knapp at 805-385-7750.

Those who want to remain anonymous may do so by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years

On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for BBC America

The best Doctors of 'Doctor Who'

On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16