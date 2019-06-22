Oxnard man struck by car in May dies

MGN Online

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department announced Friday that a man has died after suffering serious injuries during a hit-and-run incident in late May.

It happened on May 27 at the intersection of Hueneme Road and Saviers Road just before 5:30 p.m.

Emergency responders transported a 42-year-old victim to the Ventura County Medical Center.

The victim was walking in a crosswalk across Saviers Road at the Hueneme Road intersection when he was hit by a gray Ford Taurus was driving westbound on Hueneme Road.

According to a witness, a white pickup truck that was eastbound on Hueneme Road had turned left into the path of the gray Ford.

Both cars swerved to avoid hitting each other but the gray Ford hit the pedestrian.

The driver of the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The Oxnard Police Department encourages anyone who may have recorded or taken pictures of any part of the incident upload it to investigators directly at this link.

Anyone else who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Senior Officer Paul Knapp at 805-385-7750.

Those who want to remain anonymous may do so by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.