Crime

Oxnard man shot while sitting in car

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:21 PM PDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:53 AM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - A man sitting in his car was shot in Oxnard on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on the 4400 block of South C Street, when a suspect approached the car on foot and opened fire on the victim.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

There was no immediate motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this case contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600. You can remain anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 

You can also visit this site to submit a tip via text or email.

