Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for bus stop murder

Source: Oxnard Police Department Christopher Gaston, picture here at 36 years old, sentenced to life in prison. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA, Calif. - An Oxnard man convicted of shooting and killing a man at a bus stop in 2016 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Christopher Gaston, 39, was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of Christoper Camper.

On June 25, 2016, Gaston drove up to an Oxnard bus stop where Camper was standing and fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking him three times and killing him. Gaston then fled the scene, and ditched the car and murder weapon.

He was identified as a suspect hours after the shooting and was eventually arrested. He was already in police custody on unrelated charges.

On May 20, a jury found Gaston guilty of the murder. The jury also concluded that Gaston waited for Camper and killed him with a firearm fired from inside a vehicle.

Investigators said the motive for the murder was a long-running feud between the two men.

Gaston was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.