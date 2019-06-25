Crime

Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for bus stop murder

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 05:06 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:06 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - An Oxnard man convicted of shooting and killing a man at a bus stop in 2016 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Christopher Gaston, 39, was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of Christoper Camper.

On June 25, 2016, Gaston drove up to an Oxnard bus stop where Camper was standing and fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking him three times and killing him. Gaston then fled the scene, and ditched the car and murder weapon.

He was identified as a suspect hours after the shooting and was eventually arrested. He was already in police custody on unrelated charges.

On May 20, a jury found Gaston guilty of the murder. The jury also concluded that Gaston waited for Camper and killed him with a firearm fired from inside a vehicle. 

Investigators said the motive for the murder was a long-running feud between the two men. 

Gaston was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years