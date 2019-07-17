Oxnard man charged with sexually molesting 12-year-old

Lazaro pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child molestation (Ventura County Sheriff's Department).

Lazaro pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child molestation (Ventura County Sheriff's Department).

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man has been charged with sexually molesting a 12-year-old child and investigators believe there may be other victims.

On July 3, Fredy Lazaro, 29, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child molestation.

Lazaro is accused of committing multiple lewd acts on a 12-year-old child including digital penetration, oral copulation, and sexual intercourse.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said there is reason to believe there are other victims who have not been located yet.

Any potential victims or witnesses are asked to contact Oxnard Police Detective Kevin Adair at 805-385-7663 .