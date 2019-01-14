Oxnard man reportedly caught with stolen car

Oxnard Police Department

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man was arrested after police caught him with a stolen vehicle Monday morning.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, officers spotted the suspect removing items from a Hyundai that had been previously reported stolen just after 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Hector Hill of Oxnard. He was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail.

The Oxnard Police Department wants to remind residents never to leave your car doors unlocked, never to leave keys inside your car, and not to leave valuables in plain sight.