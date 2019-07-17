Oxnard man arrested following stabbing

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man was arrested following a stabbing Tuesday evening.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 200 block of Riverpark Boulevard just before 6:00 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a victim who had been stabbed in the torso. Officers were able to then find the suspect, 26-year-old Martin Rojo of Oxnard in a nearby apartment.

Rojo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and violating parole and taken into custody at the Ventura County Jail, police said.

