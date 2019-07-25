Oxnard gang member arrested for possession of firearm

Rodolfo Prieto Alfaro , 27, of Oxnard. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

OXNARD, Calif. - A known gang member from Oxnard was arrested after a month-long investigation.

Rodolfo Prieto Alfaro, 27, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in the area of 5th Street and Rice Avenue.

Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit had been looking into reports that Alfaro, a convicted person prohibited from possessing firearms, may be in possession of guns and ammunition.

Detectives served a search warrant on Alfaro, his vehicle, and his home on the 700 block of West Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators found an unregistered loaded semi-automatic handgun with several other loaded magazines inside the vehicle. At his home, investigators found additional ammunition and magazines.

A gun was found in the vehicle of a known Oxnard gang member. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

Alfaro was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Sheriff's Main Jail on complaints of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, ammunition and unlawful transfer of a firearm as well as suspicion of street terrorism.

He is being held on a $500,000 bail.