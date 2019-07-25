Crime

Oxnard gang member arrested for possession of firearm

OXNARD, Calif. - A known gang member from Oxnard was arrested after a month-long investigation.

Rodolfo Prieto Alfaro, 27, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in the area of 5th Street and Rice Avenue. 

Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit had been looking into reports that Alfaro, a convicted person prohibited from possessing firearms, may be in possession of guns and ammunition.

Detectives served a search warrant on Alfaro, his vehicle, and his home on the 700 block of West Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators found an unregistered loaded semi-automatic handgun with several other loaded magazines inside the vehicle. At his home, investigators found additional ammunition and magazines.

Alfaro was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Sheriff's Main Jail on complaints of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, ammunition and unlawful transfer of a firearm as well as suspicion of street terrorism. 

He is being held on a $500,000 bail. 

