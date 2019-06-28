Crime

Orcutt man arrested after trying to break in to home

Found with stolen items

ORCUTT, Calif. - An 18-year-old Orcutt man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tried to break into a home.

Just before 7 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home on Parkview Drive after the homeowner reported that someone was trying to break into her home. The homeowner captured video of the man on her security camera.

The man was unable to get into the home and fled the area on foot. He was quickly located by sheriff's deputies. 

He's been identified as Angel Ortiz, 18, of Orcutt. At the time of his arrest, Ortiz was found to be in possession of several pairs of sunglasses, coin purses, loose cash and other miscellaneous items. 

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

After he was arrested, residents in the area of Silverleaf Drive reported having items stolen from their vehicles overnight. Some stolen items included the objects Ortiz had in his possession. Stolen items were returned to their owners and any leftover items were booked into evidence.

Orcutt residents who believe they may have had items stolen overnight are asked to contact the Sheriff's Santa Maria substation at 805-934-6150.

Ortiz is expected to face charges for attempted burglary but could face additional charges in connection to the stolen items. 

