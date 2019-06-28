Orcutt domestic violence suspect charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

Earlier Coverage Domestic violence suspect arrested in Grover Beach

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria man accused of breaking into a woman's home, strapping her to a chair and assaulting her was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Michael Paul Aldaco, 32, appeared in Superior Court in Santa Maria to face the charges.

Aldaco was charged with five felonies for the crime including attempted murder, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, threatening a witness and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant. Charges include enhancements for the use of a firearm.

Investigators say Aldaco broke into the victim's home in Orcutt, flashed a firearm and physically assaulted the woman, causing serious injuries. He also allegedly restrained the victim to a chair and would not let her leave.

He eventually fled to a relative's home in Grover Beach where he was later arrested.