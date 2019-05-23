Ojai man accused of stabbing, killing family dog

OXNARD, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who they say stabbed his family's dog, ultimately leading to the dog's death.

On Friday, May 10, sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 200 block of Avenida De La Verda in Ojai for a report of a family disturbance.

The family member who called law enforcement was holding a small dog wrapped in a towel. Deputies were told that Daniel Vincent Vigil, 29, of Ojai had stabbed the dog.

Deputies went to Vigil's home but he had fled the area on foot. Deputies searched the area and eventually located him hiding from law enforcement.

He was arrested without incident.

The following day, a veterinarian humanely euthanized the dog due to the severity of the injuries.

He faces animal cruelty charges as well as charges for intimidating and bribing a witness and taking a communication device from a victim. He also faces special enhancement for using a weapon during the crime.

He is being held on $30,000 bail.