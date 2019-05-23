Crime

Ojai man accused of stabbing, killing family dog

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 08:39 PM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 08:42 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who they say stabbed his family's dog, ultimately leading to the dog's death.

On Friday, May 10, sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 200 block of Avenida De La Verda in Ojai for a report of a family disturbance.

The family member who called law enforcement was holding a small dog wrapped in a towel. Deputies were told that Daniel Vincent Vigil, 29, of Ojai had stabbed the dog.

Deputies went to Vigil's home but he had fled the area on foot. Deputies searched the area and eventually located him hiding from law enforcement.

He was arrested without incident.

The following day, a veterinarian humanely euthanized the dog due to the severity of the injuries.

He faces animal cruelty charges as well as charges for intimidating and bribing a witness and taking a communication device from a victim. He also faces special enhancement for using a weapon during the crime.

He is being held on $30,000 bail.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18